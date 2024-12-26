Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan

(MENAFN- teamlewis) Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan invites guests to ring in 2025 with two unforgettable celebrations, offering something for every taste.



For an exciting and glamorous New Year’s Eve, head to Waves Californian Kitchen and Bar, which features an excellent open-terrace bar with stunning ambience. Step into the Hollywood Glamour Party, where the vibrant atmosphere sets the scene for a memorable evening. Starting at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, 31st December 2024, guests will enjoy unlimited house drinks and sharing platters for AED 450 per person. The night will be filled with live entertainment, including a band, DJ and dancers creating the ultimate New Year's Eve celebration.



For those looking for a more intimate and elegant experience, NEA – Urban Mediterranean Cuisine offers a lavish festive buffet in a cozy yet refined setting. This dinner, from 7:00 PM to 12:00 AM, features Mediterranean-inspired dishes and is ideal for a warm and festive evening with loved ones. The buffet is priced at AED 260 per person with soft drinks or AED 580 with house drinks, complemented by live music to enhance the evening.







