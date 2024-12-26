Israeli airstrikes, military incursions result in deaths of dozens of Palestinians

(MENAFN) Since dawn yesterday, Israeli and military incursions have resulted in the deaths of dozens of Palestinians and left many others across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. In Gaza, at least 21 Palestinians were killed in ongoing bombardments, while several others sustained injuries. The targeted various areas, including Jabalia in the north, Deir al-Balah, and Khan Yunis in the south. Among the casualties were four martyrs from a shelling near the Zimo roundabout, and four others in the Abd Rabbo neighborhood.



In the West Bank, Israeli forces continued their assault on the Tulkarm refugee camp for the second consecutive day, resulting in the deaths of 8 Palestinians and significant destruction of infrastructure. Israeli bulldozers destroyed streets, homes, and shops in the camp, causing power and water outages and disrupting communication networks. The forces also set fire to the home of detained Palestinian Musab Abd Rabbo and further damaged the area. Ambulance teams were blocked from entering, leaving residents unable to access medical care.



The aggression on Gaza has intensified since October 7, 2023, with over 45,000 Palestinians killed, most of whom are women and children, and more than 107,000 injured. Thousands remain trapped under rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them. The relentless assault on both Gaza and the West Bank has led to widespread destruction and a growing humanitarian crisis.

