Theater Workers Conduct Off-Site Meeting In Lankaran

Members of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union have conducted an off-site meeting in Lankaran, Azernews reports.

The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Culture and theater groups of the region.

People's Artist, Professor Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored Artist, Professor Azad Shukurov, member of the board, People's Artist Merakhim Farzalibayov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers Union Aida Gafarova spoke about the current situation, successes and problems of the country's theaters.

At the event, the Chairman of the Union, People's Artist, State Prize laureate Haji Ismayilov touched upon the theatrical life of Azerbaijan, including the process of reviving regional theaters, the Union's "Guest Theater" project, which started in May 2023 and continues with great success.

Then the head of the Lankaran-Astara regional department of culture Bakhtiyar Gilinjov, director of the Lankaran State Drama Theater, Honored Cultural Figure Lalazar Huseynova, chief director Anar Babali, theater actresses Gizilgul Guliyeva and Aynur Ahmadova, chief director of the Salyan State Puppet Theater Rafig Mirzoyev were awarded honorary diplomas of the union.