Theater Workers Conduct Off-Site Meeting In Lankaran
Date
12/26/2024 5:10:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Members of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Theater
Workers Union have conducted an off-site meeting in Lankaran,
Azernews reports.
The meeting was attended by the leadership of the
Lankaran-Astara Regional Department of Culture and theater groups
of the region.
People's Artist, Professor Ilham Namig Kamal, Honored Artist,
Professor Azad Shukurov, member of the board, People's Artist
Merakhim Farzalibayov, Secretary of the Azerbaijan Theater Workers
Union Aida Gafarova spoke about the current situation, successes
and problems of the country's theaters.
At the event, the Chairman of the Union, People's Artist, State
Prize laureate Haji Ismayilov touched upon the theatrical life of
Azerbaijan, including the process of reviving regional theaters,
the Union's "Guest Theater" project, which started in May 2023 and
continues with great success.
Then the head of the Lankaran-Astara regional department of
culture Bakhtiyar Gilinjov, director of the Lankaran State Drama
Theater, Honored Cultural Figure Lalazar Huseynova, chief director
Anar Babali, theater actresses Gizilgul Guliyeva and Aynur
Ahmadova, chief director of the Salyan State Puppet Theater Rafig
Mirzoyev were awarded honorary diplomas of the union.
