Costa Rica Reinforces Its Commitment To International Tourism At FITUR 2025

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rica will participate in the International Trade Fair (FITUR), to be held January 22-26, 2025, organized by IFEMA MADRID. With official representation through the Costa Rica Tourism Institute and business participation, highlighting the Ibero-American Association of Wellness Tourism and the award-winning Costa Rica Collection, the country will showcase its cultural wealth to the global tourism in Pavilion 3.

According to the Costa Rican Tourism Institute, as of October 2024 Costa Rica has received more than 393,000 European tourists, more than 16% of the total number of international tourists. Spain ranked fourth among European countries of origin, with 50,369 visitors, behind Germany (69,102), France (63,897) and the United Kingdom (60,353). The entity has also announced that visitors from Europe generate a very positive impact on the local economy, spending 20% more than other visitors.

Costa Rica will showcase a tourism offer focused on its natural capital, its commitment to sustainability and its capacity to offer unique experiences. Its offerings include nature, adventure, wellness and cultural tourism, including beaches, hot springs, cultural and outdoor activities.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projects that Costa Rica will double the number of air passengers by 2030. The main flows are determined by flights from North America and Europe, although there is also a growing interest from South America. Thus, in 2024, in addition to the increase in direct European frequencies, Costa Rica has experienced historic milestones such as the first direct flight between the cities of São Paulo and San José and has negotiated new routes with airlines from Italy , Portugal and the Scandinavian countries.

Ibero-America continues to position itself as one of the most dynamic regions in the tourism sector, with continued growth in the number of international visitors, an increase in investment and a strong commitment to sustainability. FITUR 2025 will not only highlight the natural and cultural beauty of the region's destinations, but also their ability to innovate and offer unique, responsible and off-the-beaten-path tourism experiences .

Costa Rica is not the only Latin American country that is being favored by the growth of European tourists, and tourism throughout the Ibero-American region continues to show a solid upward trajectory, positioning itself as a fundamental pillar for the economic development of each country that composes it. According to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the sector represents approximately 7.9% of the economy in Ibero-America and it is estimated that, by the end of 2024, tourism will have generated 17 million jobs in the region.

In the last five years, Ibero-America has received more than US$106.7 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the tourism sector, as reported by UN Tourism, demonstrating the growing confidence of investors in the region's potential. Investment has been key to improving its tourism infrastructure, such as hotels, airports and resorts. Innovative projects such as the development of eco-resorts and regenerative tourism are helping to position Ibero-America as a leader in sustainable tourism.

FITUR 2024 broke records in all its parameters, with 152 countries participating, 96 of them with official representation, 9,000 tourism companies from all over the world, and the attendance of more than 250,000 visitors, 153,000 professionals and 97,000 general public.-

