UAE Passport Tops Global Rankings In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) passport ranks as the world's most powerful in 2024, according to multiple passport ranking indices.



The UAE passport grants visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 180 countries, reflecting the nation's strong ties and global influence. Spain holds the second position, allowing entry to 178 countries.



Several European nations, including France, Germany, and Italy, share the third spot with access to 177 countries. Brazil's passport performs well globally, though its exact ranking varies slightly between sources.



It ranks 18th according to one index, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 171 countries. Another source places Brazil 's passport at 11th position, with access to 166 countries.







The UAE's rise to the top spot marks significant progress from its 14th place ranking in 2019. This improvement stems from strategic diplomatic efforts, including hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, which led to new visa-free agreements.



In contrast, Syria holds the lowest-ranked passport, allowing access to only 39 countries without prior visa arrangements. These rankings highlight the importance of diplomatic relations in shaping global mobility.



A country's passport power reflects its economic strength and geopolitical influence, directly impacting its citizens' international travel opportunities.

