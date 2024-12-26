Eritrea: President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Arrives In Asmara

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Hassan Mohamud of the Republic of Somalia arrived in Asmara in the early afternoon hours yesterday for a working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his entourage was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki accompanied by guard of honor.

During the visit, President Isaias Afwerki and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are set to discuss enhancing bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest.

The welcoming event was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

