ADNOC Drilling Launches Turnwell Industries To Tap Unconventional Energy Resources

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) ADNOC Company has finalized the establishment of Turnwell Industries LLC OPC, a joint venture with SLB and Patterson-UTI TW Holdings LLC, aiming to develop Abu Dhabi's unconventional oil and resources. In this partnership, ADNOC Drilling holds a 55% stake, SLB 30%, and Patterson-UTI 15%. Abu Dhabi's unconventional reserves are substantial, with estimates of 220 billion barrels of oil and 460 trillion cubic feet of gas. Turnwell's initial project involves drilling and completing 144 unconventional wells by the end of 2025. The venture has already achieved a milestone by delivering its first wells in under 20 days, setting a new benchmark in well delivery times. Turnwell will utilize advanced technologies, including AI-driven smart drilling design, enhanced drill bit designs, and next-generation rotary steerable systems, to improve efficiency and reduce costs. This initiative is part of ADNOC's broader strategy to responsibly develop the UAE's unconventional energy resources, contributing to global energy security. The collaboration with SLB and Patterson-UTI brings together expertise in drilling, completions, and project management, positioning Turnwell to set new industry standards in unconventional resource development. Turnwell also benefits from a direct relationship with Enersol, ADNOC Drilling's joint venture with Alpha Dhabi, which invests in innovative energy services technology companies to enhance operational efficiency. The successful delivery of the initial wells and the acceleration of the 144-well program underscore Turnwell's commitment to unlocking Abu Dhabi's unconventional energy potential. As global demand for energy continues to rise, Turnwell's efforts are expected to play a crucial role in meeting this demand by tapping into previously underutilized resources. The joint venture's focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions reflects a commitment to efficiency and sustainability in energy production.">



