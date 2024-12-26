UAE-China Summit Celebrates 40 Years, Eyes Future Growth

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The UAE-China Summit, hosted by in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Global (ADGM) during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), concluded with a strong call to enhance economic relations and build strategic partnerships between the United Arab Emirates and China. Commemorating 40 years of economic partnership, the summit convened senior and economic experts, investors, and business leaders to explore cooperation in trade, investment, sustainable finance, innovation, technology, and infrastructure development. Salem Mohammed Al Darei, CEO of ADGM, highlighted the summit as a significant milestone in diplomatic relations, providing a platform to explore opportunities in trade, investment, and cultural exchange. He emphasized Abu Dhabi's role as the "capital of capital" and ADGM's position as the region's fastest-growing international financial center. Zhang Yiming, China's Ambassador to the UAE, remarked on the four-decade-long diplomatic ties, built on shared aspirations and purposeful cooperation. He noted that the summit reflects a commitment to exploring new opportunities and fostering sustainable economic growth benefiting both nations. Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Marzouqi, CEO of HSBC Bank Middle East in the UAE, underscored the bank's role in promoting bilateral investments. He noted that non-oil trade between the UAE and China reached $81 billion in 2023, with expectations for significant growth as Abu Dhabi's transformation accelerates and China strengthens its global leadership in trade, renewable energy, and innovation. The summit featured discussions, presentations of investment opportunities, and exclusive networking sessions, reinforcing its status as a key event of Abu Dhabi Finance Week. Both nations expressed a commitment to accelerating growth in priority sectors, including renewable energy and digital transformation. The UAE holds a pivotal position as China's largest trading partner in the Middle East, serving as a gateway for Chinese firms seeking to expand in the region. The summit's emphasis on strategic partnerships aims to leverage this position, fostering mutual investments and driving sustainable growth.">



