Russia starts work on new gas pipeline to China via Kazakhstan

Russia has initiated the development of a major pipeline to China through Kazakhstan, with an anticipated annual capacity of 45 billion cubic meters (bcm), Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak revealed during an interview with Russia 24 on Wednesday.



Under the plan, China will receive 35 bcm of gas annually, while Kazakhstan will receive the remaining 10 bcm. The project is considered strategically significant, as highlighted by Novak during discussions on cooperation between the nations.



“The process has been launched,” Novak stated, noting that work is underway on technical and economic feasibility studies alongside negotiations to finalize the agreement’s framework.



Kazakhstan, which will host part of the pipeline’s infrastructure, stands to benefit significantly. Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev expressed the country’s strong support, emphasizing the project's role in bolstering energy supplies to Kazakhstan’s northern regions.



The pipeline reflects deepening energy ties between Russia, China, and Kazakhstan, marking a key step in regional energy collaboration.

