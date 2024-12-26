Tuya Smart Awarded 2024 AWS Partner Award, Accelerating Global Intelligence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2024, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA , HKEX: 2391), the global cloud service provider, received the 2024 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards at the AWS re:Invent 2024 event. The company won two awards in the Greater China Region: Sustainability Partner of the Year and Design Partner of the Year.

Held annually in Las Vegas, AWS re:Invent is the world's largest cloud computing event, bringing together global leaders and innovators. The 2024 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards celebrate partners who have exemplified specialization, innovation, and collaboration over the past year. Winners are evaluated through a rigorous and comprehensive process conducted by the independent research organization Canalys, ensuring the objectivity and precision of the selection process. Finalists represent the top three performers across various categories within the Amazon Web Service (AWS) partner network.

Tuya's dual recognition underscores its robust expertise and technical capabilities in cloud development platforms, artificial intelligence, and related fields. These awards also highlight the Tuya's achievements across technological innovation, market expansion, and exceptional customer service.

Sustainability Partner of the Year award recognizes AWS partners dedicated to advancing sustainability goals. In collaboration with AWS, Tuya has comprehensively enhanced its cloud developer platform, introducing a suite of energy management solutions. These solutions provide AWS customers with comprehensive functionalities, including device and energy management, significantly enhancing energy efficiency. In terms of security compliance, the two companies have jointly established a security lab, promoting best practices in compliance and disseminating cutting-edge security technologies.

The Design Partner of the Year award highlights partners that excel in developing or integrating software and hardware solutions using AWS technology. By integrating AWS's advanced AI technologies and services, Tuya has driven the innovation of AI-powered hardware products, enabling functionalities such as text translation, intent recognition, and decision-making. These capabilities empower customers to create diverse AI applications. Furthermore, Tuya and AWS collaborated to refine AI hardware models and optimize data workflows, expediting product innovation cycles and enabling businesses to scale from "zero to one" and beyond to "zero to 100."

Commenting on the recognition, Eva Na, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Cooperation, and CMO of Tuya Smart, remarked: "As a leading global cloud platform service provider, Tuya remains steadfast in its commitment to technological innovation and ecosystem co-creation. Receiving the AWS Partner Awards is both a testament to our achievements and a call to further strengthen our collaboration. Going forward, we will continue to leverage our strengths, deepen our partnership with AWS, and deliver superior, efficient solutions to our customers."

The dual awards mark a pivotal milestone for Tuya as it embarks on its next chapter of technological advancement. Looking to the future, Tuya will remain at the forefront of exploration and innovation, driving global progress toward a smarter and more sustainable future.



SOURCE Tuya Smart

