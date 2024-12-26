The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Barry I. Gold As A 2024 Pinnacle VIP Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With a background in biochemical pharmacology, Barry I. has contributed significantly to the field through his published works and research. His passion for addressing addiction issues has driven him to write a thought-provoking titled "We're Overdosed," which provides a comprehensive exploration of the history of

opioids and the urgent need for effective addiction treatment.

One of Barry's primary advocacy focuses is the importance of addressing addiction through legislation. He emphasizes the need for comprehensive measures to prevent the illicit drug trade and ensure individuals have access to evidence-based addiction treatments. His work underscores the critical role that federal legislation plays in curbing addiction and saving lives.

As a retired pharmacologist and accomplished author, Barry I. Gold's contributions extend beyond his professional expertise. He is an active member of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET), highlighting his dedication to staying connected with the latest advancements in pharmacology and research.

While Barry's professional achievements are significant, he also values the support and love of his children, expressing his gratitude for their unwavering encouragement throughout his journey.

Barry's academic journey includes a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Zoology from the University of Cincinnati, a Ph.D. in Pharmacology from Boston University, and a postdoctoral fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Barry enjoys spending time with his family and pursuing his passion for writing. His favorite vacation place is North Carolina, where he finds inspiration and relaxation.

Although he is retired, Barry I. Gold's commitment to addressing addiction and advocating for evidence-based treatments remains steadfast. He believes in the importance of being prepared to pivot if one makes an error in their career choice, emphasizing the need for adaptability and a commitment to making a positive impact.

Barry's career accomplishments are highlighted by his books, and he is currently working on a new project, memoir entitled "Boomer Dad," reflecting his continued dedication to sharing insights and knowledge with the world.

Barry I. Gold's scientific perspective and advocacy for addiction awareness serve as a source of inspiration for the medical community and individuals striving to make a difference in the field of pharmacology and addiction treatment.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle