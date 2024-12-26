Qatari Filmmaker Participates In International Video Art Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 6th edition of the International Art Forum, held in Saudi Arabia, featured a remarkable participation from Qatar.

Qatari filmmaker Abdulrahman Al Mana shed light on his film“Commitment is an Action, Not a Word,” which received wide acclaim in artistic circles.

Abdulrahman also participated as one of the speakers in a panel discussion that brought together artists from various Arab countries.

The forum, organised at the Cinema Association headquarters in Dammam on December 19, is one of the most significant artistic events that blend artistic creativity with modern visual technology.

The event included a workshop titled“Light Drawing,” presented by artist Hani Jaddoua, who discussed light drawing techniques and its visual connection with various tools.

Additionally, the forum hosted a panel discussion moderated by Bahraini media personality Yasmeen Al Saeed, with participation from Saudi artist Lina Kattan, artist Maryam Al Massawi, as well as Abdulrahman Al Mana from Qatar and Yemeni artist Yusuf Ahmed.

Speaking about his participation in the forum, Abdulrahman expressed his great happiness to be part of the 6th edition, which was his first.

He said,“I participated in the artwork titled Commitment is an Action, Not a Word, which seeks to highlight the idea that commitment should not merely be words or promises, but should be translated into real actions that contribute to actual change in society.”

Abdulrahman also shared his perspective on video art today, emphasising that it has become a powerful tool for expressing ideas and emotions.

He added:“Video art combines image, sound, and modern technology, making it an effective medium for conveying strong messages to people. I believe video art is constantly evolving and playing an increasing role in cultural and social discussions.”

About his future aspirations, Abdulrahman mentioned his desire to explore new techniques in the fields of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, emphasising that these areas will open new horizons for video art.

He also expressed his ambition to produce larger and more impactful cinematic works on the international stage, highlighting the importance of representing Qatari art globally.

