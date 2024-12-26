Global Metal Biocides Market Set For Significant Growth, Expected To Reach $5.87 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Metal Biocides Market

- Allied Market Research (AMR) WIN SIVERS DRIVE, OR, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the research report published Allied Market Research, the global metal biocides market size was valued at $3.67 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $5.87 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.Get Report Sample PDF:Metal Biocides Market growth is driven by increase in investments in building infrastructure in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Mexico, and India, usage of metal biocides in various cosmetic formulations, and rise in awareness about cleanliness and hygiene. However, availability of substitutes such as chelating molecules, scavengers, isothiazolinone, phenols, and alcohols restricts the market growth. Moreover, increase in purchasing power of consumers and fast-paced lifestyles have boosted the sales of packed food items in developed and developing economies where metal biocides are widely used in the food industry as disinfectants and food preservatives. This factor presents new opportunities in the coming years.Based on type, the silver segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global metal biocides market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in building and construction activities based on a modern theme-based architecture that has surged the popularity of anti-microbial paints where silver-based biocides are used to inhibit the growth of bacteria and algae. However, the copper segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the scarcity of potable water that surged the water treatment activities in both developed and developing economies where copper-based biocides are widely used as disinfectants for maintaining the quality of stored potable water.Based on application, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global metal biocides market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in population that led the building & construction sector in which metal biocides are widely used to resist the growth of bacteria, fungi, algae, and others on the applied paints & coatings. However, the medical segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the increase in the incidence of hospital-associated infections (HAIs) caused notably by bacterial pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), which, in turn increased the sales of metal biocides used for sanitization purposes.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global metal biocides market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. China's paints & coatings manufacturing sector is increasing rapidly, forcing metal biocides manufacturers to produce efficient metal biocides used as disinfectants and food preservatives. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the metal biocides market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing metal biocides market opportunities.
The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
In-depth analysis of the metal biocides market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global metal biocides market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies. Leading Market Players: –Pilot Chemical CorpKLK OLEOAzelisOTTO CHEMIE PVT.Dadia chemical IndustriesSamrat IndustriesTroy CorporationSIDDHARTH CHEMICALSBASFEvonik Industries

