Israeli Warmongering Defence Minister Vows To Maintain Military Control Over Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Dec 26 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli warmongering Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said yesterday that, the Israeli Zionist forces will remain in Gaza, and maintain“security control” over the Palestinian territory, raising concern that the latest ceasefire talks, may face further deadlock.

During a visit to a buffer zone along the Gaza-Egypt border, the obstinately defiant Katz said,“security control in Gaza will remain in the hands of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).”

He stated that, the Israeli Zionist forces would remain in“security zones, buffer areas, and control positions” within the Gaza Strip, describing the measure as necessary,“to ensure the safety of (Israeli) communities.”

“There will be no Hamas government here, nor a Hamas military – a new reality will emerge, thanks to the ongoing fighting,” the inexorable Katz, added.

His comments came, shortly after Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas, accused each other of delays in reaching a Gaza ceasefire agreement, each claiming the other of introducing new demands. A key demand by Hamas has been an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, which has been devastated by Israel's brutal heavy bombardment and airstrikes.– NNN-MA'AN