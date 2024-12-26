(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians supporters have raised R$ 34 million ($5 million) in a month-long campaign to tackle the club's R$ 710 million ($115 million) debt. This grassroots effort, while impressive, has reached only 4.8% of its goal.



The fundraiser, initiated by the Gaviões da Fiel fan group, started strong but has lost momentum. Initial donations surged to R$ 20 million in just three days. However, the following three weeks saw a mere R$ 14 million increase.



Notable contributors include former goalkeeper Cássio, ex-player Emerson Sheik, and TV host Serginho Groisman. Even Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has pitched in. São Paulo state leads the charge with R$ 23 million in donations.







To boost participation, organizers now offer incentives. Donors of R$ 100 or more will see their names on stadium plaques. Those giving R$ 10 receive participation certificates.



This campaign highlights the passionate commitment of Corinthians fans. It also raises questions about the financial sustainability of modern football clubs. The outcome may influence future approaches to stadium financing and debt management in Brazilian football.



The slow progress of this fundraiser underscores the challenges faced by fan-led initiatives in addressing large-scale financial issues. It demonstrates the gap between fan enthusiasm and the economic realities of professional sports.



Corinthians Fans Face Uphill Battle in Stadium Debt Campaign

