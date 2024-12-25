Vietnam’S Digital Crackdown: New Law Reshapes Online Freedom

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vietnam's 86 million users face a new reality as Decree 147 takes effect. This sweeping internet law, enforced from December 25, 2024, mandates social platforms to verify user identities and share data with authorities.



Tech giants like and TikTok must now collect Vietnamese phone numbers or ID numbers from users, store personal information, and remove "illegal" content within 24 hours.



The decree impacts various activities. Only verified accounts can live stream, potentially disrupting social commerce on platforms like TikTok.



Game publishers must limit underage players to one-hour sessions and 180 minutes daily. These restrictions affect over half of Vietnam's 100 million residents who regularly play video games.



Critics view Decree 147 as a threat to free speech and privacy. Activist Dang Thi Hue warns it "will be used to publicly suppress those with different viewpoints."







The law builds on Vietnam's 2018 cybersecurity regulations, drawing comparisons to China's internet censorship model. Vietnam's government claims the decree will help investigate online violations more efficiently.



However, human rights groups fear it will expose dissidents who post anonymously to increased risks of arrest. The country has a history of swift suppression of online dissent, as evidenced by recent arrests of prominent bloggers and journalists.



Tech companies face a dilemma between user privacy and compliance. With such a large market at stake, many may choose to adhere to the new regulations despite concerns about human rights implications.



As Vietnam tightens its grip on the digital landscape, the impact of Decree 147 on online expression and privacy remains to be seen. This law marks a significant shift in the country's approach to internet governance, potentially reshaping its digital future.

Background

Vietnam stands at a crossroads. The country's parliament is debating a new data protection law that could reshape its digital landscape. This proposed legislation aims to tighten control over information flows and limit data transfers abroad.



However, it has sparked concern among major US tech companies, who warn it could stifle growth in one of Asia's most promising digital markets. With 100 million citizens, Vietnam represents a goldmine for social media giants like Facebook and Google.



The country also harbors ambitions to become a regional hub for data centers. Yet, the draft law threatens to throw a wrench in these plans. At the heart of the issue lies a clash between national security interests and digital innovation.



The Vietnamese government, led by the Ministry of Public Security, seeks greater control over data flows within its borders. They argue this is necessary to protect citizens' privacy and maintain social stability.



US tech firms, however, see things differently. They warn that the proposed restrictions could hamper their ability to serve Vietnamese users effectively.

