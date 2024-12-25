Infinity Garage Door Repair Announces Top Garage Door Trends For 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A sleek, modern garage door that complements any home's exterior.

What's Hot in Vegas Garages? See the top trends in garage door and style for 2025.

- Kevin TzyoniLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS, NV (December 25, 2024) – Infinity Garage Door Repair , a leading provider of garage door services in Las Vegas, today announced the top garage door trends for 2025. prioritize innovative technology, sustainability, and contemporary designs to enhance their homes.Smart Technology IntegrationInfinity Garage Door Repair has observed a growing demand for smart garage door openers that integrate seamlessly with home automation systems. These openers offer features such as:App Control: Smartphone apps allow homeowners to monitor and control their garage doors remotely, providing convenience and peace of mind.Voice Activation: Compatibility with popular voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant allows for hands-free garage door operation.Enhanced Security: Smart openers often include built-in cameras, motion sensors, and real-time alerts to deter unauthorized access."These features not only enhance convenience but also provide an added layer of security for homeowners," says Tommy Harush, an Infinity Garage Door Repair expert technician.Sustainability FeaturesAs energy costs rise and environmental awareness increases, Infinity Garage Door Repair reports a surge in interest in sustainable garage door options:Insulated Doors: "Insulated garage doors contribute to energy efficiency and can help regulate temperatures within the garage," explains Kevin Tzyoni, Owner of Infinity Garage Door Repair. This can lead to cost savings and a more comfortable living space.Eco-Friendly Materials: Homeowners are increasingly choosing garage doors made from recycled materials such as composite wood, recycled steel, and reclaimed wood, reducing their environmental impact.Modern Design TrendsGarage doors are becoming a key element in home aesthetics, with homeowners seeking contemporary designs that complement their homes' architectural styles. Infinity Garage Door Repair identifies the following trends:Modern Minimalism: This popular aesthetic is defined by clean lines, sleek finishes, and minimalist hardware. Flush panel designs and bold colors like matte black, deep blues, and rich greens are frequently requested.Glass and Aluminum: These doors offer a contemporary look that maximizes natural light, creating a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor spaces.Custom Finishes: Homeowners increasingly seek custom finishes to personalize their garage doors, from woodgrain textures to weathered steel and unique paint colors."The garage door is a significant part of a home's exterior design," says Dani Long, Infinity Garage Door Repair Manager. "Infinity Garage Door Repair can help homeowners select a garage door that complements their home's style and enhances curb appeal."About Infinity Garage Door RepairInfinity Garage Door Repair is a locally owned and operated business that has been serving the Las Vegas Valley for over 10 years. The company is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality service, convenient scheduling, and competitive pricing. For all your garage door needs, including garage door opener repair, new garage door installation , and maintenance, visit garagedoorrepairlasvegas or call 702-890-3611.

