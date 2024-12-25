Afghanistan, Turkey Celebrates 100 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghan and Turkish officials on Monday celebrated the 100th anniversary of relations between Afghanistan and turkey on Monday in Kabul.

Haneef Atmar Afghan foreign said, Turkey had key role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, consensus and launched joint anti-terrorism efforts after 2001

Atmar hoped turkey will maintain its brotherly and sincere cooperation with Afghanistan's peace efforts.

MoFa in a statement said Turkey has made comprehensive contributions to Afghanistan on a bilateral level and through UN and missions.

“Turkey's development assistance program for Afghanistan is currently one of the largest assistance programs towards a country,” MoFA said in a statement

“As we celebrate the centennial of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, we wish to further develop our cooperation in every aspect in this special year; hope that the ongoing violence in Afghanistan comes to an end and lasting peace and calm will prevail in the country,” Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Oğuzhan Ertuğrul, Turkish ambassador to Afghanistan had reportedly hoped for peace and an end to violence.

“Developments in Afghanistan are closely related to security and stability in our region. We're closely following the situation in friendly and brotherly Afghanistan. We wish success for the peace process that aims to end the conflict which has been ongoing for more than 40 years in this country,” Tolonews quoted Ertuğrul.

Turkey and Afghanistan signed an alliance agreement on March 1, 1921, and Afghanistan officially recognized the Turkish Grand National Assembly and Ankara's government.

Turkish Embassy was the first diplomatic mission in Kabul and this friendship, brotherhood, and sisterhood was promoted through time.

Anadolu news on 16th of December 2020 reported that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan submitted a motion to the parliament at end of 2020 to extend military deployment in Afghanistan for further 18 months as part of NATO's support mission.

“Turkey, which has deep friendship and brotherhood ties with Afghanistan, has always backed the unity, integrity, and independence of Afghanistan,” the motion read.

Turkey has about 1,200 soldiers stationed in Afghanistan as part of the NATO mission.

