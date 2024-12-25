Vajpayee's 'Nation-First' Principle Must Guide Us: LG

Sinha paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on the occasion of their birth anniversary.

Addressing a commemorative event at Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Inter College in Ghazipur, the Lieutenant Governor said, Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee represent the conscience of Bharat.

He said the vision of the two giant leaders paved the way for socio-economic transformation of the nation.

“Mahamana's relentless pursuit of public welfare and nation building had shaped the idea of self-reliant, modern and united India. The vision of Mahamana had opened up new frontiers in education, technology and industrial development of the country,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Lieutenant Governor spoke on the lifelong campaigns of the former Prime Minister dedicated to nation building and public welfare.

“Nation should be supreme for an individual. To ensure this Atal Ji gave us the principles of 'Indianization' and 'Nation-First'. Every section of society should work together to make the country self-reliant with undivided loyalty,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the people, especially the youth to rededicate themselves to the ideals of Mahamana and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee and strive to build a progressive society and work unitedly to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat.

“We do not have to live in the past but we must take inspiration from history to build a brighter future,” he said.

He highlighted that the Youth have a very important role to play in taking public services to the grassroots levels. To achieve this, we need to start shaping a new framework for Jan-Bhagidari and use new technologies for transparency and accountability at all levels, he added.

“Unity is our greatest strength. Young generation must unite the society with determination. I want to see every hand working like a skilled sculptor to create a beautiful, victorious and prosperous India. I want to see a sense of responsibility, steadfastness towards duties and steely determination in every youth towards nation-building,” the LG said.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasised that our cultural ideals and values should be paramount for the new political and economic system.

“Today is the opportunity for us to build a brighter tomorrow for the country and to ensure that societal attitudes are changed towards responsibilities. Whole of Government Approach should be adopted to achieve socio-economic goals,” the LG observed.

