Taiwan Detects The Approach Of Three Aircraft And Six Chinese Ships

12/25/2024 3:10:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Taiwan's armed forces have reported the approach of three Chinese aircraft and six ships to the island, Azernews reports.

"Three PLA aircraft and six PLA Navy ships operating around Taiwan were detected before 6 a.m. today (02:00 Baku time). One of the aircraft entered Taiwan's eastern air defense identification zone," the statement said.

The agency notes that Taiwan's armed forces are closely monitoring the situation and are "responding appropriately" to ensure the island's security.

This escalation comes amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, with China frequently conducting military maneuvers near Taiwan, which it considers a breakaway province. Taiwan has strengthened its defenses in recent years, including modernizing its military and increasing surveillance capabilities to counter potential threats.

AzerNews

