Taiwan Detects The Approach Of Three Aircraft And Six Chinese Ships

Taiwan's armed forces have reported the approach of three
Chinese aircraft and six ships to the island,
"Three PLA aircraft and six PLA Navy ships operating around
Taiwan were detected before 6 a.m. today (02:00 Baku time). One of
the aircraft entered Taiwan's eastern air defense identification
zone," the statement said.
The agency notes that Taiwan's armed forces are closely
monitoring the situation and are "responding appropriately" to
ensure the island's security.
This escalation comes amid rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait,
with China frequently conducting military maneuvers near Taiwan,
which it considers a breakaway province. Taiwan has strengthened
its defenses in recent years, including modernizing its military
and increasing surveillance capabilities to counter potential
threats.
