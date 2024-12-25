Suriname Ex-Dictator And Fugitive Desi Bouterse Dead: President
Paramaribo, Suriname: Desi Bouterse, the former dictator of Suriname who was a fugitive from justice for the murder of Political opponents four decades ago, has died at age 79, the government said Wednesday.
"In anticipation of more detailed and definitive information from official channels, we would like to offer our condolences to the wife, children and other surviving relatives for this loss," President Chan Santokhi said in a statement referring to Bouterse, who died on Tuesday.
Bouterse's conviction for the execution of 15 people in 1982, including lawyers and journalists, was upheld last December, but he refused to turn himself in to start serving a 20-year prison sentence.
