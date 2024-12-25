Azerbaijani, Uzbek Central Banks Exchange Experience
A delegation from the Central bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan
(CBU) visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to study the
supervisory framework for Non-Banking Credit Organizations (NBCOs),
.
The delegation from the CBU engaged in discussions at the CBA
regarding newly adopted regulations, business models, development
dynamics, the protection of financial service consumers' rights,
the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as well
as financial inclusivity.
The CBU delegation also had meetings with the Azerbaijan
Micro-Finance Association, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Agrarian Credit and Development
Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture.
During these meetings, detailed information was provided about
the working principles and financing process of NBCOs with these
organizations.
