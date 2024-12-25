عربي


Azerbaijani, Uzbek Central Banks Exchange Experience

12/25/2024 9:08:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A delegation from the Central bank of the Republic of Uzbekistan (CBU) visited the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) to study the supervisory framework for Non-Banking Credit Organizations (NBCOs), Azernews reports.

The delegation from the CBU engaged in discussions at the CBA regarding newly adopted regulations, business models, development dynamics, the protection of financial service consumers' rights, the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as well as financial inclusivity.

The CBU delegation also had meetings with the Azerbaijan Micro-Finance Association, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture.

During these meetings, detailed information was provided about the working principles and financing process of NBCOs with these organizations.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

