Brazil’S External Debt Drops To $741 Billion, Outperforms Regional Peers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's external debt dropped to $741.13 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This marks a slight increase from $738.59 billion in the first quarter. The country's debt situation reflects broader economic trends in Latin America.



Argentina faces more challenging circumstances. Its external debt reached $286.9 billion in June 2024. This represents a higher percentage of compared to Brazil. Argentina's struggles with inflation and currency instability.



Mexico's external debt decreased to $590.70 billion in the second quarter of 2024. This reduction from $609.72 billion shows Mexico's efforts to manage its international obligations.



The country aims to maintain economic stability in a competitive global market. Colombia's external debt grew to $197.36 billion in September 2024.



This increase from $196.48 billion in August reflects Colombia 's ongoing development needs. The country balances growth ambitions with fiscal responsibility.







Brazil's debt-to-GDP ratio stands at 27.7%, lower than some regional peers. This indicates a relatively manageable debt burden. Brazil's economy shows resilience despite global economic pressures.



Short-term debt comprises a small portion of Brazil's total external debt. Only 3.7% of GDP in 2023 was short-term debt. This low percentage reduces immediate repayment pressures on the Brazilian economy.



The composition of Brazil's debt reveals a focus on long-term borrowing. This strategy aims to provide stability and reduce refinancing risks. Brazil's approach contrasts with some neighbors' more volatile debt structures.



Regional economic policies influence these debt dynamics. Countries balance growth needs with fiscal prudence. This delicate act shapes their approach to international borrowing and economic management.



Global market conditions impact Latin American economies differently. Brazil's relatively stable position contrasts with Argentina's more precarious situation. Mexico and Colombia navigate their unique economic challenges.

