1Win Brings Christmas Comfort To Cancer Patients In Ghana

Joselyn Dumas with Patients at Christmas Gift-giving Event By 1win

Christmas gift-giving by 1win was designed to make a meaningful impact during the holidays by addressing both emotional and practical needs. 200 hundred families of cancer patients from Accra received food hampers with rice, oil, canned goods, and beverages, along with Christmas gifts tailored for children and adults facing the hardships of cancer treatment. Food and clothing items from 1win should serve as a gesture of attention, raise Christmas spirits, and provide much-needed relief to the patient's families.

Christopher Adjah, CEO of Adjah Cancer Support Ghana , emphasized the importance of corporate philanthropy, saying, The holiday season can be especially challenging for families coping with cancer. Thanks to the monetary donation from 1win, we are able to bring smiles to our beneficiaries' faces and remind them they are not alone. These gifts go beyond material supportthey represent hope and resilience for those in need.

The 1win's gift-giving event took place at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana. The program was attended by actress and media personality Joselyn Dumas who joined as a representative of 1win. Speaking about the initiative, she said, It's a privilege to be part of such a meaningful project. Today, we delivered almost 150 hampers to patients and their families, and additional 50 gifts will be distributed by Adjah Cancer Support Ghana throughout the festive season. Christmas is a time for generosity and kindness, and I'm proud to see global brands like 1win stepping up to make a real difference.

1win's donation reflects the brand's commitment to addressing the needs of vulnerable communities. By partnering with Adjah Cancer Support Ghana, the company ensures its efforts reach those who need it the most.

With this initiative, 1win is spreading hope during one of the most challenging periods for cancer patients and their families, underscoring the brand's motto for charitable projects: We Care. We Share.

1win is a leading global brand that offers an unparalleled range of iGaming services. With a solid seven-year track record, the brand caters to a diverse clientele across the globe, illustrating its strong influence in the iGaming sector. Effective August 2024, 1win has cricketer David Warner as its sports ambassador.

The Adjah Cancer Support Ghana is Ghana's largest cancer support organization. It focuses on improving the quality of cancer support in Ghana and ensuring that no one faces cancer alone. The foundation creates awareness, educates, and navigates patients through the difficult facets of cancer.



