Trump approves historic USD1 trillion Pentagon budget
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration has approved a historic defense budget of approximately $1 trillion, despite ongoing efforts to reduce federal spending. He made this announcement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.
Trump emphasized the need for a strong military, citing growing global threats. “We are very cost-conscious, but the military is something we have to build and be strong because there are a lot of bad forces out there now,” he said. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth assured that the department would focus on spending wisely to enhance military readiness and effectiveness.
In contrast, former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin under President Biden had proposed a $50 billion increase in the defense budget for fiscal year 2026. Meanwhile, the Pentagon had previously suggested an 8% budget cut, with an emphasis on technology like drones and submarines and operations concerning China and the U.S.-Mexico border.
Despite the massive defense budget, the Pentagon has struggled with passing audits for the past seven years. Trump’s push for military spending expansion comes at a time when his administration is implementing significant federal spending cuts, including a reduction in the federal workforce under the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk.
