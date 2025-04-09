Justice Sanjeev Kumar Appointed As Acting Chief Justice Of J & K And Ladakh High Court

The appointment comes under Article 223 of the Constitution of India and will be effective from April 10, 2025, following the retirement of Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan on April 9.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who currently serves as a judge of the J&K and Ladakh High Court, will assume the duties of the Chief Justice beginning Thursday i.e; 9 April 2025, reads the notice.

