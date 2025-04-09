Budget Session Concludes, Speaker Adjourns J & K Assembly Sine Die

The 21 days assembly session commenced on 3rd March with LG's address and culminated today on 9th April 2025 afternoon.

The Speaker informed the house that during the Session, 1355 questions were received; 154 main questions were taken up during this session while their 353 supplementaries were answered. He also informed the house that 1738 Cut Motions were also received and 1731 were taken up for the discussions.

The Speaker further informed the house that three Government Bills were received and subsequently passed by the house. He added that 33 Private Members Bills were also received and listed for the business.

The Speaker further informed the house that 78 Calling Attention Motions were received by the Assembly Secretariat, out of which 23 were listed for the business and 34 were disallowed.

The speaker said that the 21 day Budget session was second longest in the country during 2025.

He also informed that 109 resolutions were received during the session, out of which 85 were admitted and 14 were listed for business.

The Speaker further said that more than 39 hours were utilized during the Budget Session.

Speaker thanked all the Assembly Members for their cooperation for smooth conduct of the Assembly proceedings. He also thanked Information Department, Assembly Secretariat, Health Department, Radio, Doordarshan, J&K Police, Media and other stakeholders for support during the Budget Session.

