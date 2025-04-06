Rahul Gandhi To Launch 'White T-Shirt Movement' In Bihar, Seeks Youth Participation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a fervent appeal to the youth of Bihar to participate in the White T-Shirt movement, beginning Monday, in huge numbers to send across a strong message that people of the state won't get swayed away anymore and they are ready to write their own destiny.

The Leader of Opposition issued a video appeal on his social media account, seeking success of the White T-shirt movement in Bihar, ahead of his visit to Bihar's Begusarai district on April 7.

“The Stop Migration, Give Jobs Yatra will give the world a glimpse of your struggle, suffering and also the sentiments of Bihar's youth,” he said in the video message and urged them to 'show their strength'.

“This message is for every resident of Bihar. I will visit Begusarai on April 7. I will walk shoulder to shoulder with you and raise your voice on issues of inflation, unemployment, privatisation, paper leaks and all other issues that adversely affect you and your families," he said in the video.

The purpose of the 'Palayan Yatra' is to mobilise the energy of youth to build a new Bihar and make it a land of fresh opportunities.

“Bihar youth won't be misled now or bow down before anyone. They will move together and build a new future for themselves,” he said while appealing youth to share the video among their circles.

Rahul's visit to Bihar, where Assembly elections are slated later this year, comes days after the Congress party declared new district presidents in the state. AICC appointed new presidents and working presidents in all 40 organisational districts of Bihar last week.

During his visit, Rahul is also expected to review the party's poll strategy with all new district heads and draw a roadmap for upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP has objected sharply to Congress MP's visit to Bihar and said that this will end in another fiasco for the party.

“Rahul Gandhi has drowned the entire Congress ship. He will do the same in Bihar too. Wherever he goes, Congress sinks. Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi are some examples. I thank Rahul Gandhi for sinking the Congress ship and wasting his youth in doing so. He has turned into a 55-year-old youth now. He will sink Congress in Bihar too,” BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal said mockingly, while speaking to IANS.