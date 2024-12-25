Baku To Host Festive Concert Dedicated To Christmas
Date
12/25/2024 2:09:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Chamber and Organ music Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic
Philharmonic Hall will host a concert called "Come and Worship"
(Gəlin səcdə edin) on December 25, Azernews
reports.
The event is organized by the Christian religious community
Vineyard Azerbaijan, dedicated to the holiday of the Nativity of
Christ.
"For centuries, Azerbaijan has been an example of tolerance and
multiculturalism, where, regardless of nationality and religion,
everyone lives as one family, in peace and security, in an
atmosphere of interfaith harmony. The Christian heritage of
Azerbaijan has deep roots in the ancient history of the country,
having played a significant role in its development. The ancient
Christian heritage and churches are protected by the state along
with mosques and synagogues. Christians of Azerbaijan, like
representatives of other faiths, are full members of society, take
an active part in its life, annually celebrate Christmas and other
holidays in an atmosphere of freedom and friendship of peoples,
ethnic and cultural diversity. The main goal of the evening is to
promote these high human values," the statement said.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029007
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.