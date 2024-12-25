Baku To Host Festive Concert Dedicated To Christmas

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Chamber and Organ Hall of the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall will host a concert called "Come and Worship" (Gəlin səcdə edin) on December 25, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Christian religious community Vineyard Azerbaijan, dedicated to the holiday of the Nativity of Christ.

"For centuries, Azerbaijan has been an example of tolerance and multiculturalism, where, regardless of nationality and religion, everyone lives as one family, in peace and security, in an atmosphere of interfaith harmony. The Christian heritage of Azerbaijan has deep roots in the ancient history of the country, having played a significant role in its development. The ancient Christian heritage and churches are protected by the state along with mosques and synagogues. Christians of Azerbaijan, like representatives of other faiths, are full members of society, take an active part in its life, annually celebrate Christmas and other holidays in an atmosphere of freedom and friendship of peoples, ethnic and cultural diversity. The main goal of the evening is to promote these high human values," the statement said.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

