5.9-Magnitude Quake Jolts Argentina

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 5.9 degrees on the Richter scale hit Argentina late Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. The tremor occured some 23 km Southeast of Tinogasta Town in Catamarca Province at a depth of about 138 km, the USGA said in a press release. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. (end) amm

