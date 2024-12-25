Ukraine Introduces Emergency Blackouts Amid Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the ongoing massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine, measures to limit electricity consumption have been put in place.

This was reported by Ukrenergo , the national operator of Ukraine's power grid, Ukrinform saw.

"Due to the large-scale missile attack, measures to limit consumption have been applied," the statement says.

IAEA records damage to substations critical to NPP operation over Russian

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine over the threat of Russian kamikaze drones.

Also, Russia launched at Ukraine a number of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area.

Explosions have been reported in Kharkiv and Dnipro. A number of cruise missiles remain in Ukrainian airspace.