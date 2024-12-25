LG Greets People On Christmas

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said,“the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ is an occasion to celebrate and imbibe Lord Christ's message of love, compassion and forgiveness.

“I hope that the sacred occasion inspires us to build a future where all people love one another and live together in harmony and further strengthen our of brotherhood. Let us rededicate ourselves to imbibe the life and teachings of Jesus Christ for the welfare of humankind and work for the uplift of the needy and underprivileged.”

“May this Christmas fill the hearts of people all over the Union Territory with warmth, love and goodwill towards fellow beings,”he added.

