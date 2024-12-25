LG Greets People On Christmas
12/25/2024 12:06:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the joyous occasion of Christmas.
In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said,“the festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ is an occasion to celebrate and imbibe Lord Christ's message of love, compassion and forgiveness.
“I hope that the sacred occasion inspires us to build a future where all people love one another and live together in harmony and further strengthen our bond of brotherhood. Let us rededicate ourselves to imbibe the life and teachings of Jesus Christ for the welfare of humankind and work for the uplift of the needy and underprivileged.”
“May this Christmas fill the hearts of people all over the Union Territory with warmth, love and goodwill towards fellow beings,”he added.
