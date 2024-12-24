No Compromise On Pakistan's Nuclear Program: PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Pakistani Prime Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that his country's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and no compromise will be made on it.

Addressing the Cabinet meeting in Islamabad, PM Sharif said the 240 million people of Pakistan are united over the country's nuclear program, which is for self-defense and does not have any aggressive designs against anyone.

He further said that the imposition of restrictions by the United States on the National Defense Complex (NDC) and other entities are not justified.

The statement by the PM came days after the United States imposed sanctions on Pakistan's NDC and three commercial entities, a decision termed unfortunate and biased by the Pakistan Foreign Office.

On the issue of terrorism during the meeting, Sharif reiterated the government's resolve to utilize all resources in collaboration with the provinces to root out the scourge of terrorism from the country.

Acknowledging sacrifices of martyrs in the war against terrorism, he said their sacrifices will not go in vain.

Sharif added the government's efforts to provide relief and pass on dividends of economic stability to the nation will not succeed till complete elimination of terrorism, which is surging again in the country. (end)

