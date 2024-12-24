Let Gaza Truce Bid Succeed

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

In a development that has raised some hope for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine, Israeli Prime told parliament on Monday that“some progress” had been made in negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza. The war is now over 14 months old and has already consumed around 45,000 lives, most of them women and children. Israel has also leveled most of Gaza, making it uninhabitable. In Lebanon, relentless Israeli strikes killed around 3000 people before the ceasefire was achieved after a much painstaking effort.



Netanyahu's comments came two days after Palestinian groups also talked of progress towards a truce and a hostage release deal. However, we have heard such statements before and it could very well be one more false start. The reason that the negotiations have been hopelessly stuck is because of Israel's insistence that the ceasefire will be temporary and will come into effect only after Hamas releases all hostages. This means once Israel gets hostages back, it is free to resume war after the truce period is over and this time unrestrained by any concern for hostages. While one doesn't know the details of the fresh ceasefire proposal, it should be the one that ensures a sustainable end to the hostilities if not the lasting peace.



In recent days, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States have taken place in Doha, rekindling hope of an agreement that has otherwise proven elusive. Fourteen months into the current war, the human cost in Gaza has reached unbearable levels. The devastation wrought by airstrikes, ground offensives, and airstrikes has reduced homes, schools, and hospitals to rubble, leaving thousands dead and displacing countless others. Children bear the brunt of this carnage, their lives scarred by fear, loss, and instability. The images emerging from Gaza-of families mourning their loved ones and neighborhoods leveled by violence- are heart-wrenching.

Beyond some occasional politically correct noises, the international community has watched the situation from the sidelines. The core issues-the establishment of a lasting ceasefire, the future governance of Gaza, and the broader contours of Israeli-Palestinian relations-remain unresolved. Any resolution must go beyond temporary ceasefires and prisoner exchanges. The path to peace lies in addressing the root causes of the conflict: the statelessness of Palestinians, the blockade of Gaza, and the absence of a viable framework for coexistence. Both sides must make painful compromises, and international actors must intensify their efforts to mediate a fair and lasting settlement.