Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 12/24/2024 - 11:25 AM EST - Desert Ventures Inc. : Announced the appointment of Diallo Cheick Ousmane to the role of Vice President of Exploration, West Africa. Diallo is a distinguished professional with over 15 years of extensive experience in and base metals exploration and production within the prolific Birimian Greenstone Belt in West Africa and the Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. Desert Gold Ventures Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.06.

