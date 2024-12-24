Army: 8 Houthis Killed, 15 Injured SW Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni announced on Tuesday the death of eight and the injury of 15 other Houthi in a "failed" attack on its positions near the city of Taiz, in southwestern Yemen.

The center of the Taiz Military Axis said that its forces repelled a violent Houthi attack on forces' positions at the Air Defense front, northwest of Taiz, resulting in the death and injury of 23 Houthi members.

It pointed out that the northern and northwestern fronts have witnessed intense battles, reaching their peak in the past hours. (end)

