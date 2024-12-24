Army: 8 Houthis Killed, 15 Injured SW Yemen
Date
12/24/2024
KUNA
ADEN, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni army announced on Tuesday the death of eight and the injury of 15 other Houthi militants in a "failed" attack on its positions near the city of Taiz, in southwestern Yemen.
The media center of the Taiz Military Axis said that its forces repelled a violent Houthi attack on government forces' positions at the Air Defense front, northwest of Taiz, resulting in the death and injury of 23 Houthi militia members.
It pointed out that the northern and northwestern fronts have witnessed intense battles, reaching their peak in the past hours. (end)
