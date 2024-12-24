عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Army: 8 Houthis Killed, 15 Injured SW Yemen


12/24/2024 3:04:41 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni army announced on Tuesday the death of eight and the injury of 15 other Houthi militants in a "failed" attack on its positions near the city of Taiz, in southwestern Yemen.
The media center of the Taiz Military Axis said that its forces repelled a violent Houthi attack on government forces' positions at the Air Defense front, northwest of Taiz, resulting in the death and injury of 23 Houthi militia members.
It pointed out that the northern and northwestern fronts have witnessed intense battles, reaching their peak in the past hours. (end)
sns



MENAFN24122024000071011013ID1109028202


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search