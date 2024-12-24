AVACEN Medical Featured In Groundbreaking New Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Danielle ForsgrenCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carlsbad, CA, December 24, 2024. AVACEN Medical (AVACEN ), a leading developer and of noninvasive, FDA-Cleared Class II thermotherapy medical devices, announced today its feature in the upcoming 5-part documentary“Biohack Yourself”, set to premiere on Prime Video on Christmas Day. The promises to captivate audiences with an unprecedented exploration of biohacking-the science and art of optimizing human health, performance, and longevity."Biohack Yourself" follows the journey of the Lollis, a passionate couple determined to uncover the secrets of biohacking and bring practical solutions to everyday individuals. Over the course of nine months, they conducted an astounding 113 interviews with world-renowned experts, including PhDs, MDs, inventors, scientists, and leading academics in the field. The result is an eye-opening narrative that raises important questions: Can biohacking deliver measurable health benefits? Or is it merely pseudoscience masquerading as innovation?AVACEN Medical's inclusion in the film highlights its revolutionary thermotherapy medical device and its role in the biohacking movement. By using cutting-edge technology to improve microcirculation, AVACEN has become a cornerstone of wellness for individuals seeking to optimize their physical health naturally, safely and effectively."We are thrilled to be part of“Biohack Yourself”, a documentary that aligns perfectly with our mission to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to live healthier, more vibrant lives," said Danielle Forsgren, CMO and Co-Founder at AVACEN who is featured. She added, "this film offers a transparent and compelling look at biohacking, and we are honored to contribute to this important conversation."Audiences will gain insight into whether the Lollis were able to resolve their personal health challenges through biohacking or if their findings will lead them to debunk widely held beliefs in the wellness industry. Featuring candid interviews, scientific analyses, and practical takeaways, Biohack Yourself aims to inspire viewers to take control of their health journeys.The documentary's premiere on Amazon Prime Video marks a milestone in bringing biohacking to the forefront of global wellness conversations. Whether you're a skeptic, a curious observer, or a wellness enthusiast,“Biohack Yourself” offers a thought-provoking look at how science and innovation intersect with the human potential for vitality.To learn more about the documentary and its premiere, visit .About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last five years, holds 18 worldwide medical device patents. The Company is dedicated to the innovation, design, and manufacture of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud's, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x702 or .... For more information, visit

