JK Tyre Inaugurates 100th JK Truck Wheels Brand Shop in India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 24 December 2024: In a milestone moment for its retail expansion, JK Tyre & Industries, a leader in the Indian tyre industry, has inaugurated its 100th JK Truck Wheels brand shop in India. This achievement reinforces the company’s stronghold in the Truck Bus Radial (TBR) segment and underscores its position as a trusted partner for commercial vehicle solutions.



Located in Erode, Tamil Nadu, the new JK Truck Wheels was inaugurated by Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre & Industries. The launch aligns with the company’s efforts to cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers by offering innovative and premium products, leveraging the growing trend of premiumisation in the automotive sector.



Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre, said, "This is a significant milestone in our journey to enhance customer experiences across India. It reflects our dedication to providing exceptional services and being the preferred tyre partner for commercial vehicles. We are the most preferred brand in the Truck Bus Radial (TBR) range of products, and we would further consolidate our position in this space by enhancing the overall value. We continue to focus on making the tyre-buying process efficient, customer-centric, and innovative. With Tamil Nadu emerging as a vital transport hub, this milestone outlet strengthens our presence in the region. We are confident that this new JK Truck Wheels will enable us to deepen customer connections, empower fleets, and support businesses across the state.”



Spanning over 15,000 sq. ft. the state-of-the-art facility is strategically located on Salem Bypass Road, Gangapuram to ensure easy access for customers. Operated by Sri Balaji Tyres, the new brand shop provides holistic solutions for trucks and bus tyre needs, featuring advanced wheel servicing equipment, a full selection of Smart tyres and conventional tyres for commercial vehicles, and an experience zone showcasing JK Tyre’s distinctive retail identity. The outlet is supported by highly trained technical advisors to provide seamless service and expert guidance.



JK Tyre has an extensive network of 1600 touch points in South of India, to cater to customers in replacement markets. Tamil Nadu is one of the biggest markets for tubeless tyres for trucks and buses and the company is aiming at increasing its market share in the region with high focus on Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Karur, Kanyakumari, Madurai, as well as Puducherry.



JK Tyre’s extensive retail network of over 850 exclusive Brand Shops and 6,000+ channel partners ensure customers nationwide benefit from superior products and services. By continually expanding its portfolio and strengthening its market presence, JK Tyre is poised to lead the transformation of India’s tyre industry and drive the future of mobility.







