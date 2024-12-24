Iranian women advance in technology despite challenges

(MENAFN)

Iranian women are showcasing their potential to excel in the field of technology, complementing their achievements in various other domains. Through significant progress in high-tech manufacturing and knowledge-based industries, they continue to deliver a powerful message to the global community.



Their remarkable participation in international events has highlighted their capabilities on a global scale. Over the past three years, the number of female CEOs and chairpersons in knowledge-based companies has risen considerably, with the number of female managers nearly doubling from 1,092 in 2021-2022 to 2,250 by the end of the first nine months of the current Iranian year, which began on March 20.



Despite these advancements, women remain underrepresented in Iran’s technology and innovation sectors. They constitute a small fraction of the founders of technological firms, with only 12 percent of such companies established by women. Furthermore, among 27,237 board members in knowledge-based companies, women account for just 5,154—representing 19 percent.



While progress is evident, Iranian women continue to face challenges in achieving parity with men in research, scientific endeavors, the private sector, and technological enterprises.

