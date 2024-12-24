(MENAFN) Russia's Defense reported significant Ukrainian losses in the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, including several hundred and a US-supplied Abrams tank. Moscow claimed that Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy casualties during their cross-border assault, launched in August, aimed at relieving pressure on other parts of the front and gaining leverage for future peace talks.



Russian forces reportedly destroyed five mechanized brigades, three airborne assault brigades, a marine brigade, and four territorial defense brigades. In total, Ukraine is said to have lost over 300 troops, two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles (including US, German, and Swedish models), and multiple other armored vehicles and artillery pieces. The Russian ministry also stated that Ukraine has lost more than 43,000 servicemen and significant military equipment, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, and artillery systems, since the beginning of operations in Kursk.



Russian General Valery Gerasimov claimed that despite heavy Western military aid, Ukrainian forces have suffered nearly 1 million casualties and lost almost 20,000 tanks and armored vehicles since February 2022. He emphasized that Russian forces have successfully pushed Ukrainian troops out of over 190 settlements this year.

