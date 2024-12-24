Pet Hair Care Market Projected To Surpass US$1.982 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 6.25%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the pet hair care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.982 billion in 2030.Pet hair care nurtures various activities in maintaining pets' health, cleanliness, and appearance, including brushing and combing regularly to remove loose hair, and matting, and to distribute natural oils. Topical cleansing would remove dirt, oils, and parasites, using special shampoos and conditioners. Professional grooming services demand complex cuts or pet-style grooming. Shedding management tools assist in dealing with shedding, especially during seasonal changes. Different skin coat issues, such as coat and skin health, allergies, and various concerns, can also be treated.The pet hair care market is growing significantly due to various factors such as high pet ownership, high pet humanization, improved awareness of pet health , product innovative developments, and e-commerce business growth. Pets are considered members of the family, so they follow the same view for pets in spending on grooming and hygiene for all family members. Pet owners are increasingly willing to spend quite expensive on grooming and hygiene because of the well-being and comfort of their pets. Regular grooming prevents skin problems, matting, and parasitic infestation, resulting in a healthier and happier pet. The market is ever-changing and continuously innovating with specific additions made to suit the pet's needs and requirements.With the emergence of the pet hair care market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in November 2023, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming launched their premium professional grooming products in partnership with the Pet Society, which will be used in salons in all Woof Gang stores. This will further establish the commitment toward high-quality grooming product supply for pets in the future.Access sample report or view details:By type, the pet hair care market is categorized into shampoo, conditioner, serum, and others. The main pet hair care product is shampoo, as it is the most important product to keep pets hygienic. It removes dirt, dust, and debris from their coats so that matting does not occur and has to do with healthy skin. Shampoo also neutralizes bad odors coming from bacteria and yeast, keeping pets smelling fresh. One of the benefits of having the shampooing done regularly is dander control which results in reduced allergens and improves comfort for the pet.The pet hair care market is segmented by pet type into dog, cat, horse, and others. The dog segment is the largest in terms of the share held within the pet hair care market because of a larger population of canines coupled with grooming needs and emphasis on hygiene and the humanization of pets. With dogs being the most popular pets in the world, having most customers transformed into prospective clients of pet hair-care products. Their coat requires regular grooming to maintain quality and good looks, thus requiring proper cleanliness, helped by pet hair-care products.The pet hair care market is divided by end-user into household and commercial. The household segment dominates the pet hair care market with attributes such as rising pet ownership, increased attention paid to pet hygiene, and convenience. The number of households with pets increases across the globe, leading to an increased consumer base of household hair care products. Home grooming is the most inexpensive alternative to a professional visit and is thus the most preferred choice among pet owners.The pet hair care market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online. The online market for pet hair care is expected to grow exponentially because of online shopping options, a wider variety of products, and price comparisons. Online platforms are convenient and available to pet owners at home so that they can browse through desired items comparing the prices of different brands before checking out. This diversity in online options meets a lot of needs for different kinds of pets, owners, and families.Based on geography, the North American region of the pet hair care market is growing significantly. This is due to the extremely high ownership of pets in the U.S. and Canada, with a large chunk of these pets being pets like dogs as well as cats. With the growing number of pets, the demand for pet haircare products such as shampoos, conditioners, and other grooming items is high because of demand from pet owners. North American pet owners also focus a lot on cleanliness and grooming for pets, both of which in turn imply a greater demand for the respective grooming products sold in the market. The high disposable incomes of residents in the region also mean that pet owners will venture into spending even on specific premium products aimed at pampering their pets with premium pet hair care products, including special shampoos and grooming tools.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the pet hair care market have been covered as The Himalaya Drug Company, Beaphar, Groomers Limited, Burt's Bees Products Company, ABK Grooming, Naturelix, Getvetco and Royal Canin, among others.The market analytics report segments the pet hair care market as follows:.By TypeoShampoooConditioneroSerumoOthers.By Pet TypeoDogoCatoHorseoOthers.By End-UsersoHouseholdoCommercial.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoSaudi ArabiaoOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoTaiwanoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Beaphar.The Himalaya Drug Company.Petkin Inc..Groomers Limited.Zoetis Inc.Burt's Bees Products Company.Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.ABK Grooming.Fur Ball Story.Naturelix.Captain Zack.Getvetco.Zigly.Supertails.Royal CaninExplore More Reports:.Pet Food Market:.Pet Grooming Market:.Hair Color Spray Market:

