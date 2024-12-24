Evidence gathered from torture centers in Syria indicates al-Assad could play role in international trial

(MENAFN) Evidence gathered from torture centers and mass graves in Syria, following the collapse of the Baath regime, indicates that ousted President Bashar al-Assad could play a central role in any future international trial. The fall of the Baath regime, which ruled Syria for over six decades, has led to the exposure of numerous violations, making the prosecution of Assad a potential focus in international forums. Syria’s civil war, which began in 2011 as peaceful protests but escalated into violent conflict due to the regime's repression, saw the involvement of groups like and numerous international interventions. These developments led to massive casualties and displacement. Experts such as Dr. Lund Arsin Orali, Fadel Abdulghani, and Nusha Qabat have discussed how Assad could be prosecuted for crimes against humanity under international law.



The collapse of the Baath regime has provided access to critical evidence linking Assad to war crimes and human rights violations. However, Syria's lack of membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC) complicates prosecution efforts. For the ICC to intervene, Syria must either accept the court's jurisdiction or have the case referred by the UN Security Council. A previous attempt to pass a resolution for ICC action, submitted by France, was blocked by Russia’s veto. The fall of the regime has cleared the way for legal action within international frameworks, as actions like mass executions and massacres in Syria are violations of international law. Experts believe prosecuting Assad has become more feasible post-regime, despite his past protection from powerful allies such as Russia and Iran.



Under the Rome Statute, the new Syrian government could make a declaration accepting ICC jurisdiction, opening the door for Assad’s prosecution. If no veto occurs, the UN Security Council could also request the ICC to investigate Assad's crimes.

