Info Tour Held In Mardakan Castle

The project "Preserve the cultural heritage" is underway in Mardakan Castle, Azernews reports.

The info tour to the Big (quadrangular) and Small (round) castles of Mardakan was organized by the Scientific-Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMIM), with the support of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, the Institute of History and Ethnology, the Youth Foundation and the Union of Student Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan within the framework of the project "Preserve the cultural heritage".

The main goal of the project is to acquire practical knowledge in the field of popularization and protection of the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country among young people, to strengthen the national human resources potential, to educate the younger generation in the spirit of combating careless handling of ancient cultural and historical monuments.

During the info tour, an excursion to the Great and Small Mardakan castles, as well as the adjacent territories, the Tuba Shah mosque and the Sheikh Kazim bath complex were organized for guests and media representatives. Local experts told the participants little-known interesting facts about these monuments.

The project plans to organize info tours to a number of historical sites in the country and hold seminars with the participation of scientific experts. Let us recall that the first info tour within the framework of the "Preserve Cultural Heritage" project took place in the Gobustan Historical and Artistic Reserve.

Mardakan is one of the oldest villages of the Absheron peninsula. It is named after a tribe called the Mards (the Azerbaijani word for "Braves") who lived in the area during the 1st century AD.

The ancient castle within the Mardakan settlement of the Baku area. It was built and made in four-cornered shape, in the middle of the 14th century by Shirvanshah Akhsitan's son of Shirvanshah Manuchohr. Mardakan Castle was created for honoring the bright victory of Akhsitan against the enemies. The construction was used as a feudal shelter and of course, as a watching point.

Its peak is 22 meters, the thickness is below 2.10 meters and also 1.60 meters towards the top. Its inner yard is 28×25. The castle had been divided into five ranges from inside.