Info Tour Held In Mardakan Castle
Date
12/24/2024 5:11:23 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
The project "Preserve the cultural heritage" is underway in
Mardakan Castle, Azernews reports.
The info tour to the Big (quadrangular) and Small (round)
castles of Mardakan was organized by the Scientific-Methodological
and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMIM), with the support of
the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration
of Cultural Heritage, the Institute of History and Ethnology, the
Youth Foundation and the Union of Student Youth Organizations of
Azerbaijan within the framework of the project "Preserve the
cultural heritage".
The main goal of the project is to acquire practical knowledge
in the field of popularization and protection of the rich
historical and cultural heritage of the country among young people,
to strengthen the national human resources potential, to educate
the younger generation in the spirit of combating careless handling
of ancient cultural and historical monuments.
During the info tour, an excursion to the Great and Small
Mardakan castles, as well as the adjacent territories, the Tuba
Shah mosque and the Sheikh Kazim bath complex were organized for
guests and media representatives. Local experts told the
participants little-known interesting facts about these
monuments.
The project plans to organize info tours to a number of
historical sites in the country and hold seminars with the
participation of scientific experts. Let us recall that the first
info tour within the framework of the "Preserve Cultural Heritage"
project took place in the Gobustan Historical and Artistic
Reserve.
Mardakan is one of the oldest villages of the Absheron
peninsula. It is named after a tribe called the Mards (the
Azerbaijani word for "Braves") who lived in the area during the 1st
century AD.
The ancient castle within the Mardakan settlement of the Baku
area. It was built and made in four-cornered shape, in the middle
of the 14th century by Shirvanshah Akhsitan's son of Shirvanshah
Manuchohr. Mardakan Castle was created for honoring the bright
victory of Akhsitan against the enemies. The construction was used
as a feudal shelter and of course, as a watching point.
Its peak is 22 meters, the thickness is below 2.10 meters and
also 1.60 meters towards the top. Its inner yard is 28×25. The
castle had been divided into five ranges from inside.
