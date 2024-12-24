QNB Recognised As 'Best Digital Experience' In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB has proudly been awarded the“Best Digital Experience” category award during the Qatar Digital Business Award 2024 ceremony organised by the of Communications and Information Technology.

QNB received the award in recognition of the bank's innovation in digital banking.

The award, part of a highly competitive selection process, took into consideration the entire digital in Qatar, based on an evaluation by a group of and communication experts, as well as customers.

It recognizes QNB's exceptional achievements in digital banking, and its commitment to deliver the best overall customer experience, by offering the most innovative digital solutions, which has set benchmarks in Qatar and beyond.

One of the newly recognised services was the recently launched Multi-currency Travel Card through QNB Mobile Banking, which allows customers to open foreign currency card wallets in major currencies.

Customers can manage all their foreign currency wallets through the app, and make instant, contactless payments – without worrying about exchange rates, additional fees, or security.

This service is particularly useful for customers traveling abroad, providing a simple, smart, fast, and cashless payment experience, supporting QNB's commitment to sustainability.

“We are honored to receive the Best Digital Experience award, which stands as a testament to our ongoing dedication to excellence in digital banking” said Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering seamless, customer-centric, and secure digital solutions. It inspires us to continue developing and leading the digital business sector in Qatar and beyond. We aim to push the boundaries of creativity and offer our customers tomorrow's digital banking, today.” he added.

QNB has recently launched a fully digital account and virtual card opening, allowing new customers to start banking with QNB within minutes through their mobile.

Additionally, customers have the option to instantly open Savings and Fixed Deposit accounts, apply for an eLoan, create a Multi-currency Travel Card, or top-up their existing loan through QNB Mobile Banking.

This marks the Bank's seventh major digital banking award in 2024. QNB was also recognised as“Best Retail Bank for Digital Customer Experience” in the Middle East,“Best Mobile App” for Qatar, and for“Excellence in Product Marketing” in the Middle East and North Africa region for its digitally innovative, and customer-centric approach.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.