US Dollar Steady As Interest Rate Concerns Ease

Singapore: The US dollar was steady yesterday after US inflation data showed only a modest rise last month, easing some concerns about the pace of US rate cuts
next year.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six of its largest peers, was steady at 107.78, near a two-year high of 108.54 touched on Friday.
The euro was languishing at $1.0434, near a two-year low it touched in November, and is down 5.5 percent this year.
The yen was easier at 156.65 per dollar, while sterling was little changed at $1.25715.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars were on steadier footing after touching two-year lows last week.
The Aussie last fetched $0.6247, while the kiwi was 0.2 percent lower at $0.5645.
