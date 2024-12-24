Israel Acknowledges It Killed Hamas Chief In Iran
KABUL (Pajhwok): For the first time, Israel has publicly acknowledged that it assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, reports the BBC.
In July this year, Haniyeh was killed in a building where he was staying in Tehran in an attack widely blamed on the Jewish state.
In a speech on Israeli Monday, the Israeli defence Minister made the confession that his country was behind the killing of the Palestinian group's Political chief.
Israel Katz warned of targeting the heads of the Houthi movement in Yemen, which has been firing missiles and drones at Israel.
Israel would“strike hard” at the Houthis and eliminate its leadership the way it got rid of Haniyeh, Sinwar and Nasrallah, Katz pledged.
The minister's remarks are the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the strike on Haniyeh in Tehran.
