Kuwait Sends 8Th Relief Aid Aircraft To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's eighth relief aid plane has departed to Lebanon, carrying onboard 30 tons of humanitarian aid involving foodstuff, and blankets, said Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Tuesday.

This aid is part of Kuwait's initiative entitled: "Kuwait Is by Your Side", mainly aiming at alleviating the humanitarian anguish of the Lebanese people due to Israeli aggressions on the country, KRCS Board Chairman Ambassador Khaled Al-Mughamis told KUNA.

Kuwait's relief and humanitarian package comes under the direction of the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, he said.

Al-Mughamis underlined that the Kuwaiti political leadership spares no efforts to provide necessary humanitarian support to the Lebanese people.

On Sunday, Kuwait sent its seventh relief planeload to Lebanese Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying onboard 31 tons of humanitarian aid as part of Kuwait's humanitarian campaign, carried out by various state bodies. (end)

