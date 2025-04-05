403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Supreme Court Upholds Trump Government's Right to End Teacher Grants
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court decided on Friday that the Trump government has the right to end millions of dollars in teacher grants under the president’s anti-Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policy, as reported.
In a 5-4 ruling, the country's highest court overturned a prior decision by a judge in Massachusetts, who had determined that the Trump administration did not follow the proper legal procedures when halting the grants.
Around USD65 million in grant payments remain unpaid.
Five of the six conservative justices on the court supported the majority opinion, with Republican Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal justices in opposition.
The unsigned ruling stated that the district court judge lacked the authority to order the funds be distributed under the federal Administrative Procedure Act.
The ruling emphasized that the administration "compellingly argues" that the organizations receiving the funds would not experience irreversible damage due to the withholding of the grants.
In her dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Elena Kagan challenged this viewpoint, stating that the grant recipients had expressed they would be forced to cancel certain programs due to the lack of funding.
In a 5-4 ruling, the country's highest court overturned a prior decision by a judge in Massachusetts, who had determined that the Trump administration did not follow the proper legal procedures when halting the grants.
Around USD65 million in grant payments remain unpaid.
Five of the six conservative justices on the court supported the majority opinion, with Republican Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal justices in opposition.
The unsigned ruling stated that the district court judge lacked the authority to order the funds be distributed under the federal Administrative Procedure Act.
The ruling emphasized that the administration "compellingly argues" that the organizations receiving the funds would not experience irreversible damage due to the withholding of the grants.
In her dissenting opinion, liberal Justice Elena Kagan challenged this viewpoint, stating that the grant recipients had expressed they would be forced to cancel certain programs due to the lack of funding.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment