Billy Joel Documentary To Open 2025 Tribeca Film Festival

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) The upcoming edition of the Tribeca Film Festival will be opened by 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes', a two-part documentary based on musician Billy Joel.

Tribeca Festival CEO and co-Founder Jane Rosenthal announced the opening night programming on stage at the NAB Show's Business Show of Entertainment event, reports 'Variety'.

“For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul”, Rosenthal said.“On the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honor Billy Joel, an artist who has embodied that very spirit. Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a 'New York State of Mind' is a perfect way to kick off this year's celebration of creativity and inspiration”.

As per 'Variety', this year's Tribeca Festival will be held from June 4 through June 15 in New York City, featuring a lineup of films, music, TV, audio storytelling, live talks, games and immersive programming.

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes', which will open the festival on June 4, is described as an“expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting”, according to a press release.

“With unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews, the documentary intimately explores the life and work of Joel, whose music has endured across generations”, it further added.

'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' is co-directed and produced by Jessica Levin and Susan Lacy.“(Jessica and I) couldn't be more thrilled about our film 'Billy Joel: And So It Goes' opening the esteemed Tribeca Festival. Our thanks go out to Jane Rosenthal and the festival team and to HBO and the wonderful folks there who have supported us throughout in our efforts to bring an in-depth, honest, and musically expressive portrait of this complex talent”, Lacy said.