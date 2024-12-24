Lufina Triumphs Over $3M Hack: 200% Token Surge, New Staking & Affiliate Programs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lufina is a GameFi RWA aiming to democratize investments by making them accessible, flexible, and engaging for everyone.

Singapore, Dec. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lufina , a GameFi RWA marketplace that rewards players with real estate-backed NFTs, has announced a spectacular recovery from the November hacking incident that drained its wallet by $3 million. Recently, the project's $FINA token surged in value by over 200%. Also, the team announced the launch of a staking feature and an affiliate program. These developments are more than just early Christmas presents for the growing Lufina community. They prove the project's commitment to its mission and backers regardless of malicious attacks.







In November 2024, Lufina was the target of a security breach in one of its holding wallets. The team swiftly enhanced security protocols and addressed vulnerabilities. Still, the attackers depleted the wallet of over 3 million $FINA tokens. The incident led to a sudden change in the value of $FINA and a huge surprise for the Lufina and ClickCity community in the rising project.

After improving the project's security, a rebuilt Lufina project was relaunched on the BSC Chain within one month of the attack. The new release provides better and safer solutions to protect Lufina users and their assets.

The Lufina relaunch did not go unnoticed in the GameFi community. Its immediate response was a 200% value surge for the $FINA token, showing a substantial gain of confidence and credibility. The platform's first game, ClickCity , celebrated the event by announcing over $1 million in airdrops for players. Moreover, the team will reward the community with another 100,000 $FINA airdrop this festive season.

Lufina is keen to reward its loyal community, crucial to the project's spectacular recovery. Kaison, the CEO of Lufina, announced:”Our community is why we keep going. They believe in our Vision, held onto their $FINA tokens and real estate NFTs. We will do everything we can to protect their interests and continue our mission to bring the masses access to quality real estate.”

This holiday season comes with more great news for the Lufina community. The project recently announced the official launch of its highly anticipated staking features and a lucrative affiliate program: 50% of its total supply is allocated to staking rewards.

Lufina is steadily developing into a productive ecosystem that incentivizes and rewards participation. At the core of this ecosystem is the $FINA token. $FINA holders can stake their tokens to earn interest and gain exclusive access to premium real estate projects.

Staking $FINA also involves enhanced opportunities for higher yields and diversified investment strategies. It's worth noting that Lufina has distributed 50% (250 million $FINA) of the total supply of $FINA (500 million tokens) to staking rewards. Only 1% of these rewards were made available at the Token Generation Event (TGE). The rest becomes available at a rate of 2.5% per month following the TGE.

About Lufina

Lufina is a GameFi RWA platform aiming to democratize real estate investments by making them accessible, flexible, and engaging for everyone. Its users receive various rewards, such as real estate-backed NFTs, for playing games and participating in the emerging Lufina ecosystem.

The project has already launched its first game, ClickCity, where players can rise from workers to real estate moguls. Users can purchase upgrades, complete quests, and upgrade assets to increase their earnings. Additionally, a referral program rewards players handsomely for inviting their friends to play ClickCity.

